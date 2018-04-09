Ewan Stewart Downie Buys 20,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines (PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$56,400.00.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 14,200 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,730.00.

Shares of TSE PG traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.61. The company had a trading volume of 423,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,364. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$4.13.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price objective on Premier Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited, a mineral exploration company, explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Lander County, Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil-Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

