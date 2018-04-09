Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Premium Brands (PBH) traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,232. The company has a market capitalization of $3,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.47. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.00 and a 12-month high of C$111.99.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

