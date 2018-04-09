Presearch Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,245.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Presearch has a total market cap of $35.56 million and $30,245.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.01710290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007878 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016457 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premium is a lite version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a Proof of Work algorithm similar to Litecoin, except the total supply is considerably lower – only 20 million coins. Premium is coin designed to offer cryptocurrency an entrance into the premium and bespoke products industry in the United Kingdom. “

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

