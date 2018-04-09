Presearch Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003037 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Presearch has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $24,479.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.01714620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004607 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016175 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premium is a lite version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a Proof of Work algorithm similar to Litecoin, except the total supply is considerably lower – only 20 million coins. Premium is coin designed to offer cryptocurrency an entrance into the premium and bespoke products industry in the United Kingdom. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

