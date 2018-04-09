President Trump Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One President Trump token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, President Trump has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. President Trump has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00757712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00174266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin. President Trump’s official website is trump.2016coin.org.

President Trump Token Trading

President Trump can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy President Trump directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade President Trump must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

