Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 17,366 Shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Brands were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,545,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,559,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,272,000 after buying an additional 385,950 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,284,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 972,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 200.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,685,000 after buying an additional 821,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,755.59, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Prestige Brands has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $270.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut Prestige Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $251,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,545.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary E. Costley acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $266,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,610.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $679,575. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

