Prestige Brands (PBH) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Prestige Brands worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Prestige Brands by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. CS Mckee LP raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brands in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Gary E. Costley purchased 7,500 shares of Prestige Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $266,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William P’pool purchased 1,500 shares of Prestige Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $679,575 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,755.59, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Prestige Brands has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $270.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

