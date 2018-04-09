Privatix (PRIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,267.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00021481 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, YoBit and EtherDelta. Privatix has a market cap of $1.71 million and $2,267.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

