Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 276,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197,722.34, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-bought-by-mechanics-bank-trust-department.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.