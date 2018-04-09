Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $78.16. 9,006,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214,815. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $197,722.34, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $886,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

