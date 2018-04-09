Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

