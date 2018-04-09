Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of PGNX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 670,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,669. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $515.17, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 436.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

