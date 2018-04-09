Propy 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.77 Million (CRYPTO:PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Propy has a total market cap of $13.31 million and $6.77 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00011333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Livecoin, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00759351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,441,790 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.