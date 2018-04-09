Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prospect Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Prospect Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prospect Capital.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,368.00, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.42. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, insider John F. Barry purchased 48,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $322,383.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,671,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,600,309.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 84,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $545,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,284,671 shares in the company, valued at $222,507,514.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 954,870 shares of company stock worth $6,357,884 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 382.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 60.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 120,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/prospect-capital-co-psec-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-18-per-share-updated.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.