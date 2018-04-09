Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 1,552,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,924. The company has a market cap of $2,407.77, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, insider John F. Barry purchased 467,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $3,144,107.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,139.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,413,790 shares in the company, valued at $223,689,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 954,870 shares of company stock worth $6,357,884. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 294,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,001 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

