BidaskClub Upgrades Prospect Capital (PSEC) to “Hold”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

PSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,407.77, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 63,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $411,417.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,351,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,281,929. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Barry bought 48,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $322,383.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,671,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,600,309.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 954,870 shares of company stock worth $6,357,884 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,404,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

