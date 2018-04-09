Prospectors Gold (PGL) Trading 22% Higher This Week

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Prospectors Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prospectors Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prospectors Gold has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00761749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00177149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prospectors Gold is prospectors.io.

Buying and Selling Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Prospectors Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prospectors Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prospectors Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prospectors Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prospectors Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.