Prospectors Gold One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (PGL)

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Prospectors Gold has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Prospectors Gold has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prospectors Gold token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official website is prospectors.io. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Prospectors Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prospectors Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prospectors Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

