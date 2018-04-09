Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $749,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

NYSE PFS opened at $25.44 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,700.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

