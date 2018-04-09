Prudential Public (PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PUK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 144,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,015. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,306.94, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.9068 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hansberger Growth Investors LP increased its stake in Prudential Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 58,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 532,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

