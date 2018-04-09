Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $184.16 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $184,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in Oracle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 71,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 15,198,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

