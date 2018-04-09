Publica (PBL) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Publica has a market cap of $3.56 million and $6,043.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Publica token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002852 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Publica has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Publica

Publica’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official website is publica.io. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

