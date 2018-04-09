Publica Price Down 6.1% This Week (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Publica has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $5,752.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Publica token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Publica has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00765020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00177367 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Publica

Publica was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Publica is publica.io. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

