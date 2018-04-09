Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price

Media coverage about Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pulmatrix earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.6765494004414 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PULM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 1,083,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,732. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The company's proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

