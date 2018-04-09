Pure (PURE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,997.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $15,997.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.04437950 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001286 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013984 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007532 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012838 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 5,329,180 coins and its circulating supply is 4,219,901 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purealt.org. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

