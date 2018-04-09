PutinCoin Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $322.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00691906 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006590 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001692 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 415,095,868 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PutinCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.