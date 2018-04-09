Credit Suisse Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $178.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase set a $160.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo set a $158.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $156.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.28.

PVH opened at $156.73 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $96.85 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12,057.14, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,353. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

