JPMorgan Chase Trims PZ Cussons (PZC) Target Price to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 310 ($4.38) to GBX 260 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 340 ($4.81) to GBX 325 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Investec cut their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 374 ($5.29) to GBX 309 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

PZC traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 228 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,325. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 199.70 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.80 ($5.20).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

