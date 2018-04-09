Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Issued By B. Riley

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

HomeStreet stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $748.47, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 965 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $28,621.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,403.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $204,761.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,082.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,414 shares of company stock worth $426,792 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

