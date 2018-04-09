Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Decreased by B. Riley

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Finjan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ FNJN opened at $2.85 on Monday. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.69.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million.

In other news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 13,180 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $30,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,810,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Bcpi sold 760,000 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $1,922,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,886,367 shares of company stock worth $5,044,065 over the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNJN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 793.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 199,987 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finjan in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 225,251 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 76,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

