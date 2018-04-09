Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Radius Health Decreased by Analyst (RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 5th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 666.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

RDUS opened at $36.30 on Monday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.30, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,773,799 shares in the company, valued at $198,503,209.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,853,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,365,543.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

