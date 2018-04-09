Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Timkensteel Corp Decreased by Analyst (TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a research report issued on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $19.00 price target on Timkensteel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $663.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 199,903 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 856,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,269 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 1,523.0% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 228,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 214,493 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

