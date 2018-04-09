Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc (KMX) Reduced by Analyst

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $71.54 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wood & Company raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

KMX stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10,905.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. CarMax has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $1,435,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $478,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 11,777.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,854,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,214,000 after buying an additional 3,822,439 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,803,000. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in CarMax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 546,024 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 517,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 463,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,791,000.

WARNING: “Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc (KMX) Reduced by Analyst” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/q1-2019-eps-estimates-for-carmax-inc-kmx-reduced-by-analyst.html.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.