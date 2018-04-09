Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Jaffray cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo set a $157.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.89.

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.95 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $115.45 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69,771.74, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

