Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Decreased by Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma’s FY2018 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,431.23, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $17,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma in the third quarter worth about $7,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,992,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/q3-2018-eps-estimates-for-ascendis-pharma-asnd-decreased-by-wedbush.html.

Ascendis Pharma Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.