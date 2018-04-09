Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.64.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$11.57 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.29 and a 1 year high of C$27.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Decreased by Analyst (TXG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/q3-2018-eps-estimates-for-torex-gold-resources-decreased-by-analyst-txg.html.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.