Blackbird Energy Inc (CVE:BBI) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Blackbird Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Shares of Blackbird Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.36 on Friday. 1,312,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,610. Blackbird Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Blackbird Energy Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (BBI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/q4-2019-eps-estimates-for-blackbird-energy-inc-bbi-boosted-by-analyst-updated-updated-updated.html.

Blackbird Energy Company Profile

Blackbird Energy Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are located in Western Canada. The Company is engaged in crude oil condensate and natural gas exploration, development and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbird Energy (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.