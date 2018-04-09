QCash (QC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QCash has traded flat against the US dollar. QCash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00763291 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QCash Profile

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

