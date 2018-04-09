Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Price

News headlines about Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.5925916032053 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Qiwi stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.35. 476,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,845. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $830.24, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $10.35. Qiwi had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, UBS upgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/qiwi-qiwi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.