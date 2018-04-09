QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $8,625,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 612,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,776 shares in the company, valued at $554,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 694,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,292. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,280.01, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

