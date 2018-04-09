Citigroup (C) Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,920 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,216,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NYSE:C opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176,306.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

