QS Investors LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 512.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 892,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 746,444 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 956,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 350,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 114.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 260,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 138,674 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $536.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Renewable Energy Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,096.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/qs-investors-llc-lowers-holdings-in-renewable-energy-group-inc-regi-updated-updated.html.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.