QS Investors LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 5,263,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,276,000 after purchasing an additional 663,846 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 835,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 833,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 399,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 821,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,409. The firm has a market cap of $3,403.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.97 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 53.86% and a return on equity of 8.47%. analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

