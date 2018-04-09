Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) Stake Lessened by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Halyard Health worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halyard Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Halyard Health in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Halyard Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of HYH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 346,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,934. Halyard Health Inc has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2,163.95, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.94 million. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Halyard Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Halyard Health Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halyard Health Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

