QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Southern (NYSE:SO)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Southern (NYSE:SO) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,243 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $147,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,155.44, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

