QS Investors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Federal Signal worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 98,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Federal Signal by 61.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Federal Signal by 59.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 226,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,867. The company has a market capitalization of $1,348.20, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

