QS Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Etsy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,136. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,357.12, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Etsy had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $136.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/qs-investors-llc-takes-3-24-million-position-in-etsy-inc-etsy-updated-updated-updated.html.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.