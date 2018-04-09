Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) Price Reaches $13.39

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $111.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $13.39 or 0.00198982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Liqui, EXX and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,510,568 coins and its circulating supply is 88,510,568 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Allcoin, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Coinone, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Lbank, Liqui, ZB.COM, CoolCoin, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, Bithumb, BigONE, Qryptos, BCEX, Quoine, OKEx, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Huobi, EXX and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qtum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.