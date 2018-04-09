Quaker Chemical (KWR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:KWR opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.98 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $1,990.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.34%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.41, for a total value of $298,266.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,568.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $200,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,186 shares of company stock worth $1,399,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

