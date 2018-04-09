QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $5.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Vetr cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.52 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,843,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399,803. The stock has a market cap of $88,658.94, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.28%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $59,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $714,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 148,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 266,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

